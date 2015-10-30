Take back the night in Campbell River

Campbell River will hold its Take Back the Night on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

In doing so, the community will join with dozens of countries and thousands of communities around the world that hold Take Back the Night marches to bring awareness of violence against women, children and families.

One of the first Take Back the Night marches was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in October 1975, after the murder of a microbiologist, Susan Alexander Speeth, who was stabbed to death while walking home alone.

Early marches were often deliberately women-only in order to symbolize women’s individual walk through darkness and to demonstrate that women united can resist fear and violence. Most marches in the present day include men; activists argued that male allies and sexual assault survivors should be allowed to march in support of women and male victims of sexual violence. People have the right to move freely in their communities at day and night without harassment, violence and sexual assault.

Meet in the Rose Harbour Common Room at 5 p.m., 1116 Dogwood St. You will march a short walk with placards and return to Rose Harbour for a guest speaker and refreshments.

Should you have any questions or would like to volunteer, please contact the Campbell River Women’s Resource Centre at 250.287.3044.