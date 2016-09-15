- Home
News
Input sought on Age-Friendly Community Plan
What are the key issues and priorities for older adults and seniors in Campbell River?
The City of Campbell River is developing an Age-Friendly Community Plan and is looking for input from seniors/elders, caregivers, service providers, and other community members to identify how we can make Campbell River an even better place to live and age.
An age-friendly survey will be available from Sept. 16 through Oct. 16 at www.campbellriver.ca/age-friendly. Paper copies will also be available at various locations including City Hall, the Seniors Centre, Community Centre, and Sportsplex. Participants will be entered in a prize draw to win gift cards. For more information, visit www.campbellriver.ca/age-friendly.
