  • Connect with Us

News

Input sought on Age-Friendly Community Plan

  • by  Campbell River
  • Campbell River posted Sep 15, 2016 at 2:00 PM

What are the key issues and priorities for older adults and seniors in Campbell River?

The City of Campbell River is developing an Age-Friendly Community Plan and is looking for input from seniors/elders, caregivers, service providers, and other community members to identify how we can make Campbell River an even better place to live and age.

An age-friendly survey will be available from Sept. 16 through Oct. 16 at www.campbellriver.ca/age-friendly. Paper copies will also be available at various locations including City Hall, the Seniors Centre, Community Centre, and Sportsplex. Participants will be entered in a prize draw to win gift cards. For more information, visit www.campbellriver.ca/age-friendly.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event