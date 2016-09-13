- Home
News
Bear falls victim to highway traffic
RCMP deal with a black bear that was hit by a vehicle on Highway 28 at Quinsam Road around 10 a.m. last Thursday morning. Sgt. Terry Deley with the Campbell River RCMP said police attended and observed the bear had died from its injuries. Deley said an unknown car was involved and the BC Conservation Service was advised of the incident.
