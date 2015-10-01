City to waive CRYSA’s $2,200 gym rental fees

These concept drawings reveal what the new field house at Robron Park is expected to look like once its built next fall.

The city will allow the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association free use of one of its facilities in order to facilitate fundraising efforts for a new field house at Robron Park.

At last week’s Tuesday meeting, council agreed to waive the $2,200 cost to rent out the gym at the Community Centre, although some councillors were hesitant.

Coun. Charlie Cornfield said he was concerned it could set a precedent.

“Though I support their fundraising efforts, they’re asking for 100 per cent of their costs be offset,” Cornfield said. “There are groups out there happy to pay 50 per cent. I can’t support where it amounts to the total rental fee.”

Ross Milnthorp, the city’s general manager of parks, recreation and culture, said city staff recommended council support waiving the entire fee because, once the field house is built, Youth Soccer will turn the facility over to the city for public use.

“That is the difference,” Milnthorp said.

Mayor Andy Adams said he could see both points of view.

“I am concerned about the precedent being set, about groups getting 50 per cent through grant-in-aid and then the balance being funded by council contingency,” Adams said. “That being said, I think the comment that this will be a city facility overrides that.”

In the end, council voted to make up a portion of the fees ($1,000) through the city’s grant-in-aid program while the remaining $1,200 will be paid for out of council’s contingency fund.

Sid Shook, Youth Soccer’s director and chair of the field house fundraising committee, said the rental will go towards hosting a banquet dinner and dance in February.

The group is trying to raise $550,000 to build a new field house at Robron Park which is hopes to break ground on in the spring.

Shook told council that the building will have mountain views and, with the recent addition of the turf field, help make Robron Park a first-class facility.

“It’s going to be really attractive and a great asset to the whole community,” Shook said.

The facility will include change rooms, public washrooms, wheelchair

access, concession, a multi-purpose banquet room, a board room, storage space and a wrap-around deck which overlooks the Robron ball and soccer fields.

The public washrooms will be accessible to everyone.

“The public washrooms will be open during daylight hours (and) the whole community will be able to use it,” Shook said.

He added that the washrooms will cater to all who use the park, including children using the playground, people walking the perimeter trail with their dogs, as well as sports groups.

The multi-purpose room has a maximum capacity of 100, providing a space for sports teams and local groups to hold community events.

“We want to emphasize that it’s a community field house,” Shook said. “Overall it’s a community facility and we’re trying to get the community involved in the fundraising.”

The Rotary Club of Campbell River has donated $100,000 to the effort and as a way to recognize the generous donation, the facility will have the Rotary Club’s name attached to it.

Seymour Pacific Developments has also chipped in, providing in-kind support as well as concept and detailed designs. The local business will also be involved in purchasing building materials for the field house.

Shook said the Youth Soccer Association hopes to begin construction on the field house in March and finish by the fall of 2017.

For more information on the field house project, as well as the banquet fundraiser, visit the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association Facebook page.