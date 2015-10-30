Murder suspect turns himself into Campbell River RCMP

Austin Mackenzie Southworth.

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Edmonton turned himself into Campbell River RCMP on Saturday.

Austin Mackenzie Southworth, 26, turned himself into Campbell River RCMP detachment Saturday morning, Sgt. Terry Deley confirmed. Edmonton Police services was advised and is arranging to get Southworth back to the Alberta capital to deal with outstanding charges, Deley said.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section had issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Southworth who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Brad MacDonald, 37, earlier this year.

On Sunday, April 10, 2016, around 8:30 a.m., West Division officers were called to the area of Stony Plain Road and Winterburn Road in Edmonton, after MacDonald’s body was discovered in a field north of the 215 Street traffic ramp. The Edmonton Medical Examiner later confirmed that MacDonald died as a result of blunt force trauma.

MacDonald had been working in oil industry camp jobs, according to media reports.