Campbell River Fire responds to apartment fire across from Carihi

Campbell River Fire responded to a fire in a apartment on 4th Ave. across from Carihi this afternoon.

At around 1 p.m. this afternoon (Sept. 9) the Campbell River Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in an apartment building on 4th Ave. across from Carihi.

The crew went in with hoses though there was no smoke visible on the outside of the building. Evacuated residents lined the sidewalk across the street from the building waiting and watching.

More information to come.