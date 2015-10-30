Campbell River salmon farmers discover 15-year-old message in a bottle

Saltwater technicians Mike Goodman and Erik Overhoff found a message in a bottle which indicated that it was dropped over the side of the Quadra ferry in November, 2001.

It may not have been a genie in a bottle, but for two Marine Harvest workers, it was the next best thing.

Recently, saltwater technicians Mike Goodman and Erik Overhoff, both from Campbell River, were doing a routine beach cleanup in an area east of Port McNeill when they stumbled across an old plastic water bottle.

Goodman says the men noticed some old logging equipment high up on the shore and went to investigate. As they were exploring, Goodman says they noticed an old weathered bottle and put it with the rest of the garbage they had collected.

On the way back to the farm, Goodman says Overhoff noticed the bottle was rattling and much to their surprise, there was a Ziploc bag tied up with an elastic.

Curious, the pair opened it up and found not one, but two messages inside.

One was from an 11-year-old boy, known only as Josh, who wrote the note 15 years ago in Vancouver and then threw his message in a bottle into the Pacific Ocean.

The second was from Peter MacLaurin, from Quadra Island, who at the time was 64-years-old, had found Josh’s original note and added one of his own before throwing the bottle off of the side of the Quadra ferry in November of 2001.

"I just find it amazing," Goodman says. "We were in the middle of nowhere and it was just sitting there."

Goodman and Overhoff, who found the bottle on July 30, decided to write their own note and throw the bottle back into the ocean near Blackfish Sound.

“We are now returning this bottle back into the ocean with hopes that someone else will find it and return it to the ocean with a new message inside,” the pair wrote in their note.

They each also added their own words of wisdom.

“Live life to the fullest,” from Overhoff and “Never give up and never stop dreaming,” from Goodman.

The pair are hoping to connect with MacLaurin, whose son got in touch with Goodman via social media, and the boy known simply as Josh who would now be 26-years-old.

Notes from a retiree from Quadra Island, left, and a young boy from Vancouver, right, were discovered in an old 15-year-old bottle by two salmon farmers recently.