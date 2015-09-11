Grandmothers ride to Victoria

Karen King with the Campbell River chapter of the Grandmothers to Grandmothers group leads the group of cycling grandmothers at the start of their ride to Victoria Friday morning.

A group of grandmothers departed Campbell River early Friday morning en route to Victoria by bicycle.

The women are part of the three-day, 10th annual Victoria Grandmothers for Africa 275 kilometre Cycle Tour which wraps up Sunday in Victoria.

Two Campbell River women, Karen King and Mary Lou Mahoney, are participating in the tour which includes grandmothers from across the Island, the Lower Mainland and even one from Ottawa.

Participating women are aged 55 and over with an average age of 65. The ride includes stops in many locations along the scenic route for refreshments, meals and overnights, and finishes at the Legislature on Sunday afternoon in Victoria.

It is a pledge ride by Grandmothers to Grandmothers to increase awareness and raise funds for the Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

The Foundation uses the funds to provide needed assistance to AIDS-affected African grandmothers who have stepped forward to raise their orphaned grandchildren while grieving the loss of their own children.

Eight Island grandmother groups prepare meals and refreshments and cheer the riders along the route.

Here in Campbell River, the local chapter of Grandmothers to Grandmothers organized a potluck dinner on Thursday evening before the tour to give the riders a good send-off.

The Victoria Grandmothers for Africa organized the tour and Sunday’s welcome event at the Legislature.

To make a donation or learn more, visit: slf.akaraisin.com/grandmotherspledges2016/cycletour275 or www.victoriagrandmothersforafrica.ca

In Campbell River, the group meets at the United Church on the first Thursday of the month at 7:15 p.m.

The website for Grandmothers to Grandmothers in Campbell River is: sites.google.com/site/crg2gdraft/home

Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River's Mary Lou Mahoney is riding in the Grandmothers for Africa cycle tour to Victoria.