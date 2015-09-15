Pilot dies after plane crashes near apartment building

A 54-year-old pilot is dead after crashing his airplane behind an apartment building in Powell River Monday morning.

Powell River RCMP responded at 11:19 a.m. to find a Port Moody man, who was the only occupant, deceased inside the aircraft.

The plane crashed down into a small wooded area behind an apartment building at 4580 Joyce Ave.

Sgt. Kevin Day of the Powell River RCMP said that an initial investigation, as well eye witness accounts, suggest the small twin engine plane travelling from the Lower Mainland area to Powell River was shaking from side to side as it flew over the apartment building.

Day said the aircraft spiralled once before hitting the ground. There was no fire or smoke reported.The investigation into the incident has been turned over to the Transportation Safety Board which arrived on scene Monday afternoon.