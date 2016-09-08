Traffic delays due to blasting 18 k.m. north of Sayward

Motorists travelling northbound are being advised of possible traffic delays due to blasting.

Wacor Holdings Ltd. is warning drivers to expect one traffic stoppage between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Monday to Saturday, from now until Oct. 15.

The disruption is due to blasting activities being carried out by Wacor on the Kim Creek Mainline Logging Road, approximately 18 kilometres north of the Sayward junction and roughly one kilometre off of Highway 19.

The work is to produce rip rap for the Eve River Bridge Scour and Erosion Protection Project.

“The time of the blast will vary each day,” said Allen Wakita, construction manager with Wacor, in a release.

“Traffic will be held for approximately five to 10 minutes with traffic control personnel holding traffic prior to and during the blast until the blaster has given the all clear.”