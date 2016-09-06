- Home
News
Bubbling over
Joren Isdahl enjoys the bubble pit at this year’s Last Blast of Summer celebration at Willow Point Park last friday. The annual event is put on by the City of Campbell River’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department.
