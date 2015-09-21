Watermain issues keep city crews busy

Early last week a watermain on Hilchey near Highway 19A failed. It was repaired that night into the early morning.

“The city, as in any other municipality, does experience water main breaks from time to time,” said Drew Hadfield, transportation manager for the City of Campbell River in an email. “The city does have underground infrastructure that is aging and we have been undertaking replacement programs annually.”

The next night, on Wednesday, the city had an issue with a water service leak near 2nd and Dogwood. This resulted in a small pressure drop in the system in the area and at the hospital.

The issue was resolved late into the night and hospital maintenance staff were advised of the work in the area.

The hospital is serviced with two main water lines to ensure continuous water supply to the facility in the event one of the water lines must be shut down.