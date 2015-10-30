City of Campbell River to take the pulse of city residents this month

Running Sept. 7 through 21, the City of Campbell River will conduct a citizen satisfaction survey by telephone and online.

“Council budgets for a statistically-valid citizen satisfaction survey every three years to gather comprehensive community feedback on a wide range of topics.

This year’s survey will take place in September to complement budget preparation and deliberation,” says Mayor Andy Adams.

Discovery Research will conduct the telephone survey of randomly-selected residents aged 18 or older. Interviewers are based in British Columbia, and the firm has recently conducted similar citizen satisfaction surveys in Colwood, Lake Country, Duncan, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, Penticton, Williams Lake, Quesnel and Kelowna.

People who are not interviewed by telephone can share their opinion by completing the online survey from a link on the home page of the city’s website (www.campbellriver.ca).

Survey topics include:

Quality of life and favourite things about living in Campbell River

Most important issue facing the community

Ranking the importance of Council’s priorities

Most important environmental concern

Satisfaction levels with various City services and overall quality of services

Value for tax dollars and services to reduce/enhance/introduce

Customer service needs, methods and quality rating

Information needs, methods and quality rating

“Monitoring and measuring stakeholder satisfaction is a key part of successful service-delivery, and a truly random survey offers a reliable method for gauging community support and concerns related to city services – and helps us focus on priorities,” says City Manager Deborah Sargent.

“Results of the last survey indicated residents were more satisfied with city services in 2013 than they were when the previous survey was conducted – in 2006 – and that people in Campbell River also had a keen interest in economic stability.”

A report with the survey results will be presented to city council afterwards.