School zones to come back into effect

Next week marks the first week back to school for local students and drivers are being reminded to watch for children.

“Drivers need to refocus, particularly as it relates to driving with care in school zones,” said RCMP Inspector Jeff Preston. “We all want our children to be safe from harm.”

Campbell River Citizens on Patrol President Dave Jackson said speed watch members will be focusing their efforts on school zones over the next few weeks to ensure drivers are abiding by the 30 km/per hour school zone speed limits.

Preston said Citizens on Patrol assist the RCMP in ensuring drivers are paying attention and adhering to the rules.

“Their involvement enhances public safety awareness,” Preston said. “It also raises drivers’ awareness by presenting a visual display of their respective speeds. Reading the display board acts as reinforcement for drivers who adhere to posted speed limits and can also act as a wake up call for drivers who exceed the speed limit.”

“There will certainly be more kids on the road next week than people have been used to for the past few months,” says School District 72 superintendent Tom Longridge, “so it’s important, especially during those hectic drop-off and pick-up times, for people to be extra careful and respect those school zones and posted speed limits.”

School resumes for all Campbell River elementary students on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

For Grade 6 students attending École Phoenix Middle School, the first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 8:50 a.m. to 12 p.m., with lunch provided. All students in Grades 6 to 8 will attend school Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 8:50 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

At Southgate, Grade 6 students will attend school on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 8:55 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with lunch provided. The first full day of school for all Southgate students is Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 8:55 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

For Carihi, Grade 9 students start school on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 8:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the first full day of classes for all Grade 9 to 12 students on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 8:40 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

At Timberline, Grade 9 students will attend school on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 8:55 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with all Grade 9 to 12 students having their first full day of classes on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 8:55 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

For more information on first day of school start times, visit sd72.bc.ca