News

Truck fire near Echo Lake

A Campbell River man’s truck caught on fire last week, causing a one-lane closure on Highway 28. - Chris Tuttle/Special to the Mirror
A Campbell River man’s truck caught on fire last week, causing a one-lane closure on Highway 28.
  • by  Staff Writer - Campbell River Mirror
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 1:00 PM

One man was lucky to escape injury after his truck caught on fire recently.

Last Wednesday (Aug. 24) at approximately 2:05 p.m., Vancouver Island Traffic Services (NVITS) RCMP members responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 28 near Echo Lake.

The RCMP’s Cpl. D.K. Schwager said the driver, a Campbell River resident, said he “smelled something,” pulled his truck over, and noticed flames and smoke coming from under the driver’s seat.

Attempts to extinguish the fire by the driver were unsuccessful. He was assisted by two passers-by who called 911 and were able to pull the truck away from nearby vegetation.

NVITs members utilized fire extinguishers to put the fire out upon arrival.

Coastal Fire Rescue crews and EMCON also attended the scene.

