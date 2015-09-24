Cermaq salmon farms certified ASC gold medal standard

Cermaq’s Venture Point fish farm was certified to Gold Medal ASC standards. According to their website the ASC standards are developed and implemented according to ISEAL guidelines- multi-stakeholder, transparent, incorporating science-based performance metrics, guidelines.

Two of Cermaq Canada’s salmon farms were certified to Gold Medal ASC standard last weekend.

The Brent Island and Venture Point farms, located in the Okisollo Channel, are the company’s fourth and fifth of 27 sea sites around Vancouver Island to be certified.

“This is an exciting day for us,” said Fernando Villarroel, chief operating officer of Cermaq Canada. “Our employees have been working very hard to make this happen, and now nearly 20 per cent of our farms are certified to the highest standard for salmon in the world.”

With the Brent Island and Venture Point farms securing certification, Cermaq now has the highest number of salmon farms certified to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council standard in Canada.

Founded in 2010, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council works with aquaculture producers, seafood processors, retail and food service companies, scientists, conservation groups and consumers to promote best environmental choice when buying seafood and contribute to transforming the markets towards sustainability.

The ASC’s goal, first and foremost, is to manage global standards for responsible aquaculture that were developed by the WWF.

There are currently eight salmon farms in B.C. certified to the ASC standard, with Cermaq Canada and Marine Harvest Canada representing the only two companies to achieve the certification for salmon farms in North America.

To date, 141 farms worldwide have achieved the ASC salmon standard.

“Sustainability continues to be top of mind for salmon farming companies in B.C.,” said Jeremy Dunn, Executive Director, BC Salmon Farmers Association. “This achievement by Cermaq Canada further exemplifies how seriously B.C. salmon farming companies take their commitment to world class farming practices.”

Cermaq intends to have all of its sites certified to ASC standard.

The company follows through on its commitment of sustainability and transparency, set by the ASC, by reporting data on environmental impacts of all farm sites.

Cermaq now has eight third-party certifications and not only operates 27 sea sites around the Island, but four freshwater facilities and two processing plants (one under contract).