Family searching for missing woman near Campbell River

Cassie Hopkins, 25, has not been seen or heard from since last Saturday and the family is worried about her whereabouts.

An Alberta woman is desperately searching for her sister who has not been seen or heard from since last weekend.

Amanda Hawkins said her sister, Cassie Hopkins, 25, headed out camping on Vancouver Island with Steev Welling, 26, one other unknown male and one unknown female last week.

Hawkins said her sister last posted on Facebook Saturday evening, saying she would be out of cell phone range until Monday. Hawkins said the post was traced to Campbell River and that was the last time she’s heard from Hopkins who was expected to return to her hometown of Vancouver on Monday.

“We don’t know where they were going,” Hawkins said. “They were talking about going to a natural hot spring.”

Hawkins said her sister is travelling with a senior dog, Sassy, which is sporting a cone around its head.

She said it’s uncharacteristic of Hopkins to not return when she said she would.

“She’s missed two days of work and she loves her job. It’s not like her to miss work,” Hawkins said. “She wouldn’t just decide to camp for two more days.”

Hawkins said she spoke to the RCMP Monday night and a missing persons report has been filed.

Hawkins describes her sister as 5’3” weighing about 110 pounds with “very very curly brown hair.”

She has a large circus bear tattoo on her left upper arm.

Hawkins said the group was possibly driving in a white 1990s Honda Civic.

The family is asking anyone with any information to contact the RCMP.