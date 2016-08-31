Sept. 2 last day to drop off books for Rotary Book Sale

Due to an overwhelming amount of donations, the Rotary Club will not be accepting book donations after Friday Sept. 2.

Keith Price, the chairman of the book sale, wanted to thank everyone for their generous support. He said that the signs calling for donations are coming down and that any more donations can be dropped off at the Senior’s until the end of the day on Friday.

The book sale will be happening on Sept. 10 and 11 at the mall.

New this year, Price said, all the children’s books will be put aside in another room and given away for free.