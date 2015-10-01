City of Campbell River lifts fire ban

The City of Campbell River has lifted its open fire ban as of noon today (Tuesday).

The move follows the Coastal Fire Centre’s rescinding of its recreational fire ban that was issued two weeks ago.

The Campbell River fire department is reminding people that recreational fires must not be larger than 60 centimetres (24 inches) in diameter in a fire pit that is constructed to confine the fire.

Beach fires must be below the high tide line.

“All recreational fires must be attended by an adult with equipment to extinguish the fire (i.e. a water bucket or hose),” says Fire Chief Ian Baikie. “Make sure the fire is completely extinguished and ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area.”

For more information, contact the fire department at 250-286-6266 or visit the fire department page on the city’s website, www.crfd.ca