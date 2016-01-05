Motorcyclist injured in Willow Point collision

Campbell River RCMP responded to a motorcycle crash on Dogwood and Hilchey Monday afternoon.

The motorcyclist had just turned onto Hilchey Road from Dogwood Street and a vehicle turned left out of Timberline Village in front of the rider resulting in a collision. The rider was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed and remained on scene.

“This is yet another case of a vehicle turning left in front of a motorcycle. It happens all too often, and due to the nature of the collision the motorcyclist rarely has time to react and hits the vehicle at fairly high speed, often resulting in serious injury or death,” said Cst. Sara Clark of the Campbell River RCMP.

“We would like to remind the public to ensure they are taking the time to clear the lane before making a turn. Give yourself time to properly gauge the speed of the vehicle before committing to entering their lane. As well, don’t rush out in order to make it in time, if hesitating means you won’t have a chance to make the turn, then you shouldn’t be making the turn.”