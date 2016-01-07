Be bear aware: reduce the chances of a bear encounter

It’s bear season once again and it is everyone’s responsibility to keep bears from becoming reliant on garbage for food.

The worst case scenario for not doing so is what happened in Revelstoke last week, where nine bears were destroyed because they were considered a danger to people.

On the North Island so far this year Conservation Officer Steve Petrovcic said there have been fewer calls than previous years about bear encounters.

He said it is probably because of a bountiful berry crop that the bears aren’t wandering into populated areas searching for food.

But everyone should still be vigilant. There are many simple things to be aware of to prevent this from happening and keep the wild animals wild.

The Government of BC outlined all of the tips and tricks in a press release on Friday.

Residents of urban areas should be using bear-proof waste containers or keeping their garbage secured indoors until pick up day.

For those with fruit trees, the ripe and fallen fruit should be picked or cleaned up every day.

Bird feeders should only be used in the winter and the ground should be kept free of seeds and nuts.

The barbecue should be cleaned and moved to a secure location after use.

Pet food and dishes should be stored inside.

No meat products should be composted and the pile should be turned regularly.

If you have attractants such as small livestock, chickens, beehives or fruit trees in your back yard, they should be protected by electric fences.

If a bear is spotted, residents should bring all pets and children indoors and keep away from the bear.

It should not be approached, but people should also not run from it.

After the bear has left, check the area to make sure there is nothing that would attract the bear again in the future.

If you are headed out of the city and into bear country there are many ways to reduce the risk of a bear being attracted to you and your campsite.

Always leave plans with a friend or family member so that if you don’t return on time someone can come looking for you quickly.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Hike and camp in groups. The more people there are around the less likely the bear is to approach. Keep children and pets close. Children are at greater risk and dogs can be attractants.

Never feed any wild animals and eliminate odours that could attract them. Food should be stored in air-tight containers inside vehicles or in bear caches. All garbage should also be kept out of reach of bears.

Make lots of noise so that you don’t take a bear by surprise.

Be aware that if it is windy or there is a stream nearby the sound you are making might be muffled.

Avoid areas that are typical food sources for bears such as berry patches, grain fields, garbage pits, beehives and anywhere there is an animal carcass.

Don’t cook or eat near where you are sleeping, just in case, and clean up immediately after preparing food.

Cosmetics, toothpaste and insect repellant all have strong scents that could attract bears, store them with your food and well away from your tent. Leave things with a strong scent at home. Wherever you are watch for signs of recent bear activity and quickly and calmly leave the area. Bears are more active between dusk and dawn, so adjust plans accordingly. As well as harsh penalties for the bears if they are deemed dangerous to humans, there are also fines of up to $100,00 and one year in prison if a person is caught feeding or attracting wildlife.

Special thanks to Campbell River Whale Watching for the bear video.