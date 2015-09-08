Dogwood Street ‘Eye sore’ to relocate

The multi-bin recycling units at Strathcona Gardens, considered an eye sore by many in the community, will be relocated to the back corner of the lot as of tomorrow (Sept. 8).

Recycling bins at Strathcona Gardens will be relocated this week.

Effective tomorrow (Sept.8), the multi-bin recycling units will be moved from the front of the facility’s parking lot to the back, southeast corner of the lot, next to the RCMP station’s back parking lot.

Koreen Gurak, facility manager at Strathcona Gardens, said the move is to eliminate an eye sore from such a prominent position.

“The multi-bins are being moved to improve the appearance of the front entrance and provide a more pleasant and welcoming experience for patrons and visitors to the complex,” Gurak said in a release.

In a report to the Strathcona Gardens Commission in June, staff at the recreation facility did not mince words about the recycling bins.

They wrote in their report that promotional signage that adorns the parking lot’s chainlink fence along Dogwood Street hides the “unattractive sight of the recycling bins” in front of the parking lot.

In 2012, then-Councillor Andy Adams told regional solid waste representatives in attendance at a City of Campbell River council meeting just what he thought of the unsightly bins.

“I’ll be blunt – it’s a Dogwood eye sore.”

The regional district is attempting to change that by relocating the bins away from the side of one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

Gurak said the regional district is taking a number of safety measures to keep the new area secure.

“The new location will be equipped with ample lighting to ensure public safety and activities in the area will be monitored by video surveillance,” she said.

While moving the bins will mean the loss of some parking spaces at the far southeast corner of the lot, the total number of stalls will not be impacted as the move will free up parking spaces at the front of the lot.

The depot is operated by the Comox Strathcona Waste Management and accepts cardboard, plastics and metal/tin containers free of charge.

Both the Strathcona Gardens depot and the bins at the Sportsplex are intended for the purpose of collecting recycling from homeowners that do not have access to curbside pick up.