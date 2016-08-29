Campbell River First Nations groups protest fish farms

Around 50 people gathered at the Discovery Marina on Aug. 29 to protest fish farming on traditional First Nation's territory.

The group walked down the road in the rain, stopping traffic to draw attention to their cause, to the Campbell River Band's Big House.

The protest was lead in part by the crew of the Sea Shepherd R/V Martin Sheen and Alexandra Morton, who are continuing their tour down the coast and finishing in Vancouver on Sept. 5.

