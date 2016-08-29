- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Campbell River First Nations groups protest fish farms
Around 50 people gathered at the Discovery Marina on Aug. 29 to protest fish farming on traditional First Nation's territory.
The group walked down the road in the rain, stopping traffic to draw attention to their cause, to the Campbell River Band's Big House.
The protest was lead in part by the crew of the Sea Shepherd R/V Martin Sheen and Alexandra Morton, who are continuing their tour down the coast and finishing in Vancouver on Sept. 5.
Find the full story in the Mirror on Wednesday.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.