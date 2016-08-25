Campbell River sunrise

Mirror reader Chea Beauchemin captured this image of the sun rising over the B.C. Mainland to grace Vancouver Island with its warming rays. Sunny weather is expected to continue so be sure to protect yourself from the heat.

Mirror reader Chea Beauchemin captured this image of the sun rising over the B.C. Mainland to grace Vancouver Island with its warming rays. Sunny weather is expected to continue so be sure to protect yourself from the heat.