15-hectare wildfire burning south of Port McNeill

Coastal Fire has confirmed crews are battling a wildfire 12 kilometres south of Port McNeill.

The fire started Wednesday night and continues to grow. It’s located north of Nimpkish Lake Provincial Park. “It’s not near houses or structures – it’s in a logging area,” said Coastal Fire Information Officer Donna MacPherson.

The fire is 15 hectares in size and BC Wildfire Service has deployed 35 firefighters and three fire officers as well as three helicopters to battle the fire.

“We have air tankers working on the fire and they are dropping retardant,” said MacPherson. She added, “the fire is a Rank 2 fire consisting of mostly smoking ground and a little bit of flame.”

The wildfire broke out just as the Coastal Fire regional campfire ban goes into effect. Campfires, as well as Category 2 and 3 open fires, have been prohibited throughout the region.

The fine for ignoring a fire ban is $1,150. If convicted in court, an additional fine can be up to $100,000 and a sentence of one year in jail.

