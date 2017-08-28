No cold shoulder here: Top 10 insider secrets to exploring Victoria this fall

Experience all the city has to offer – without the crowds

Victoria’s historic old town offers a variety of shops and restaurants to explore.

Pairing ‘big city’ amenities with small town charm, Victoria has long been a prime destination for summer visitors drawn by its scenic shores, unique shopping and dining opportunities, and numerous outdoor adventures.

It’s also why fall is the ideal time for Islanders to take in the capital city.

The shoulder season offers those same attractions – plus shorter lines and smaller crowds – all easily accessed from the Island-owned Chateau Victoria Hotel and Suites, in the heart of downtown.

Need more reasons to visit Victoria this fall? Here’s 10!

Enjoyable temperatures and drier days are common through fall in Victoria, home to the Island’s mildest climate, though Islanders know it pays to be prepared! With students back in school, downtown still bustles, but with lighter crowds than at the height of summer. The bonus? No waiting to capture the city’s iconic images. The City of Gardens’ spring blossoms are legendary, but fall brings its own beauty to local gardens. Visit Government House and Abkhazi gardens, both near downtown, and the Butchart Gardens, breathtaking throughout the seasons. Fall also kicks off Victoria’s “cultural season,” capturing the imagination with theatre, music, dance, exhibits and more. In the heart of downtown, the Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera Victoria, Dance Victoria and others welcome international talent to complement the city’s home-grown performing and visual artists. Because of Victoria’s mild weather, outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, paddling, and diving extend well past the summer season, allowing visitors to play outdoors throughout the autumn and even into early winter. Try cycling on one of Victoria’s many trails or rent kayaks for an afternoon paddle in the Inner Harbour. And then there’s golfing. The gateway to the Vancouver Island Golf Trail, Greater Victoria is home to numerous year-round courses, from family-friendly facilities to championship links. History buffs will find lots to explore, including the celebrated Royal BC Museum, Craigdarroch Castle – yes, a castle in Victoria! – and St. Ann’s Academy National Historic Site. Bringing the kids for the weekend? Expansive Beacon Hill Park is perfect for running off a little steam – or running with the goats at the children’s petting zoo! Visit Victoria Bug Zoo and Miniature World, or for more active adventures, head to the West Shore for tree-top climbing and ziplining. From internationally renowned shops to one-of-a-kind boutiques and unique neighbourhoods, walkable Victoria is built for exploring. Finally, and many will say it’s the best saved ‘til last, is the city’s exceptional dining opportunities. From the best view in town and exceptional Island-inspired cuisine at Vista 18 to a burgeoning wine and craft beer culture, Victoria is a foodie favourite. You’ll also find a thriving lounge scene where destinations like Clive’s Classic Lounge serve an array of creative cocktails to sip and savour.

***

Chateau Victoria offers 118 suites in a variety of layouts and 58 beautifully renovated traditional rooms, plus celebrated dining options, exceptional customer service and convenient downtown Victoria location.