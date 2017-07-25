Do your part to protect the environment and extend life of new landfill

With the Comox Valley’s new landfill opening, residents are urged to do their part to keep it working well and protecting the environment for years to come.

The $16.1-million project has been under construction since summer 2016 as Comox Strathcona Waste Management prepared for the current site to hit capacity.

“Construction of the site went very well,” said Marc Rutten, GM of Engineering Services for Comox Strathcona Waste Management. “We hit a few delays because of the winter weather we had this year, but everything is on track for the site to begin accepting materials.”

The new landfill has two main components – the landfill cell and a leachate treatment facility.

“The new cell has an engineered liner system that’s designed to collect and divert leachate to protect the surrounding environment,” explained Rutten. “Once it’s diverted, the leachate treatment facility will remove any contaminants and return the treated water back to the environment.”

To protect the liner system, only residential and commercial waste will be accepted into the new site. Construction materials will continue to be put in the existing landfill cell until a two-metre protection layer is in place over the liner system.

“We need to be careful with what goes into the new site to avoid puncturing the liner system,” said Rutten. “We’re asking residents to be extra vigilant about making sure that construction materials, metals and household hazardous wastes are sorted and properly recycled or disposed. It will help to protect the liner system and also help to extend the life of the landfill.”

A video has been created about the new landfill site to help inform people about the project and provide details about how residents can help to protect this multi-million-dollar investment.

The new cell will begin accepting waste this summer.