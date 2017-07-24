7 ways to share Fitness for Life and support Islanders on cancer journey

The Fitness for Life committee, including Campbell River Toyota’s Jim Graham (left) and event co-chair Berlyann Perrier (second from right).

Like many, when Berlyann Perrier was diagnosed with breast cancer, her first reaction was shock.

But through diagnosis and treatment, the Campbell River woman was fortunate to enjoy support from a wide network of family and friends.

Knowing others aren’t so fortunate, when Berlyann’s treatment finished, she committed five years to raising funds and awareness for the BC Cancer Foundation, the Agency’s fundraising partner.

First up is Sept. 2’s Fitness for Life, supporting the $5-million campaign to bring to the Island a PET/CT scanner, crucial imaging equipment currently only available in Vancouver.

“The BC Cancer Agency is phenomenal, but I realized so many people battle cancer by themselves. To also have to travel to Vancouver for testing can be unfathomable,” she says, thanking event co-chair Shelley Humble and other community friends for their help.

The day-long community fitness event supported by Campbell River Toyota and others offers family fun and the chance to make a big difference for local cancer patients.

“When my partners and I sat with Berylann and heard her story, we knew right away we wanted to be part of her vision. Our whole Campbell River Toyota team has embraced the event and is actively participating to ensure its success for years to come,” says Campbell River Toyota owner Jim Graham.

Jim and wife Laura both lost their mothers to cancer and value the extreme importance of having timely and reasonable access to a PET/CT scanner on Vancouver Island. “We are thrilled be a corporate supporter and thank Berylann wholeheartedly for allowing us to be part of this journey.”

Want to participate? Here’s what you need to know!

1. Embrace Fitness for Life: From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy eight fun, energetic 30- to 45-minute group exercise classes for all fitness levels, including Zumba, yoga and more, with short breaks between, plus lunch and more. Boost your $20 registration fee by fundraising a suggested minimum of $100. Corporate and family teams are encouraged, with prizes for the top fundraising team and individual.

2. Raise awareness: Work out in support of those touched by cancer while raising both awareness and funds for the BC Cancer Foundation.

3. Make a difference: A PET/CT scanner provides a complete picture of someone’s cancer, from early detection, to determining the best treatment, to identifying recurrence. But last year nearly 1,400 Islanders had to travel to downtown Vancouver for the scan – a journey more fragile patients or those without support can find challenging, even impossible.

4. Reap rewards: In addition to an array of community activity prizes, youth to age 12 and teens from 13 to 17 can vie for two Toyota prizes for top fundraiser – a $500 activity package for a sport of their choice! Rock the group challenge to win the corporate prize: burgers and beer for 10 people at Riptide Pub.

5. Healthy eats: Savour salmon burgers from Cermaq Canada.

6. Hockey for health: Catch Campbell River Storm players in action from 10 a.m. to noon, playing ball hockey and taking pictures in the Kids’ Zone.

7. Lend a hand: To volunteer, email poppys@shaw.ca.

Learn more at bccancerfoundation.com/events/fitness-life