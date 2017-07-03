4 ways to leave your legacy to Campbell River

From making a bequest to golfing, big changes are easy with the Campbell River Community Foundation

While the numbers hint at the Campbell River Community Foundation’s extensive reach, the proof is in the impact those numbers have had on people throughout the city.

An amazing $68,000 in grants were awarded to numerous Campbell River organizations in May, thanks to the $2 million in permanent endowment funds received since its founding in 1990. Over the years, the foundation has distributed close to $350,000 to numerous local non-profit organizations.

“A Community Foundation donation or bequest is a great way for someone who wants to give back to their community but doesn’t know the perfect way to do it,” says Maria Woodward, the foundation’s director of marketing and public relations. “They trust the foundation and through it leave their legacy to their community.”

How can you get involved?

Leave your legacy: A community foundation is a collection of charitable donations large and small, pooled in a permanent endowment fund and invested. Interest earned is distributed annually as grants to local charitable organizations. The untouched capital continues to grow with each new gift, often through bequests, allowing residents to contribute to the future of their community through their wills.

Donate today: Creating opportunities for all citizens to experience a high quality of life, the foundation works closely with donors to connect them with causes that matter in a variety of areas. In addition to bequests, the foundation welcomes your donations today.

Golf: Yes, you can help leave a legacy simply by golfing! Hit the links for the Swing for Charity Golf Tournament, Saturday, July 15 at Storey Creek Golf Course. Now in its 11th year, the tourney has raised well over $400,000 for the Campbell River Community Foundation. Enjoy 18 holes of “best ball” golf, followed by a delicious 19th hole dinner. Register for $200, which includes $50 tax receipt.

Spread the word: The community’s support is vital, not only through donations, bequests and event support, but also volunteer contributions and simply sharing the foundation’s story. Each spring, the grants committee reviews all grant applications, determining where they’re most needed and will impact the community most. Recipients – local, registered societies demonstrating fiscal responsibility and effective management – contribute to education, health and welfare, culture, environment, parks and recreation, youth and seniors.

Learn more at crfoundation.ca.