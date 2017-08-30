Vigil for injured Comox Valley slo-pitch player ends tragically

Chris Godfrey, the Comox Valley slo-pitch player critically injured during a game in Courtenay earlier this month has passed away.

In an update posted to the family’s Go Fund Me Page, organizer Nicole Lebrun wrote Godfrey passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon with his wife Amanda by his side at Victoria General Hospital.

“Chris was a devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend to so many and he is going to be greatly missed by all whose path he crossed,” she noted.

“We would once again like to thank each and every one of you for your love and support during this difficult time and we ask that you please respect the privacy of his family and friends to allow us time to grieve. Please keep Amanda and Faith in your prayers.”

Godfrey, 32, was rushed to hospital in Comox, then Victoria on Aug. 19 during a tournament in the Comox Valley after a ball thrown from the infield hit him in the back of the head.

“It’s one in a billion thing. Nobody has ever seen anything like that happen before and for the rest of my life I’ll probably never see anything like that happen again. It’s tragic,” said Scott Parsons, coach of the Ballbusters, the host team for the weekend’s tournament prior to a vigil last week.

Adrienne Elliott, president of the Comox Valley Slo-Pitch League noted as a result of the tragic event at the tournament, the league implemented mandatory helmets.

As a result of the incident, other leagues across the Island are considering – or will be – implementing mandatory helmets.

In addition to the fundraising page, which has raised more than $33,000, Elliott explained there are other ways in which the community is stepping up to help the Godfrey family.

The league donated $5,000 to an account set up at Coastal Community Credit Union for Godfrey (account number 786933), and she added a variety of other teams and groups are donating funds or fundraising as well.

“It’s really amazing just how many people have stepped up to help.”