Valley fire departments assist in Comox brush fire

A helicopter examines the brush fire near the smoky forest Saturday near Point Holmes off Curtis Road.

A brush fire off Curtis Road in Comox Saturday afternoon has burned more than 0.5HA near Point Holmes, said the Coastal Fire Centre.

Around 4 p.m. Comox Fire Rescue confirmed the fire is under control.

Comox Fire Rescue, along with mutual aid from Courtenay, Cumberland, Oyster River and 19 Wing fire departments attacked the fire from the ground, while a helicopter from the Coastal Fire Centre dropped water from above.

“I came back from buying groceries,” explained Garry Fizzell, whose house neighbours the burning brush. “Flames were, 20, 30 feet in the air coming off a pile of brush in the back. The first fire truck had just got there, pumper was coming. A firefighter yelled ‘I’m outta water’ and everything started to happen really quick.”

“If the winds pick up, that fire could move a long way, real fast.”

Originally from Fort McMurray, Fizzell moved to Comox a few years ago.

“We dealt with the fire up there. It’s different there then it is here, in terms of access and moving around. I have a healthy fear for fire – no doubt about it.”

Leslie Yerex, who own a home on Curtis Road, said the area where the fire is burning is a popular spot on weekends.

“It’s where a lot of kids go, and they’ll pack their own firewood and beer and they party. I’m not sure if that’s what started this, but it kind of makes sense where the location is.”

Smoke from the fire could be seen along Lazo Road from Goose Spit to the Comox Airport.