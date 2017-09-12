UPDATED WITH VIDEO: House fire in Courtenay overnight

Three people and a dog escaped from an early morning house fire Tuesday on 17 Street at Fitzgerald Avenue.

The fire, which appears to have started near the carport, began around 3:45 a.m.

Const. Rob Gardner of the Comox Valley RCMP said the police are working with the fire department to investigate what caused the fire.

“The investigation is still in the very early stages right now, so we’re looking for anyone who has any information or who may have seen anything in this area this morning at that time to contact us or CrimeStoppers,” he noted.

When asked if the fire is being considered suspicious, Gardner explained it is hard to tell because “it is so new, it is being working on right now.”

He added police officers are going door-to-door in the neighbourhood and are canvassing homes to see if anyone had seen or heard anything.

A GoFundMe page was set up Tuesday afternoon by a family friend, Vicki Wilford.

“The fire devastated the home of my friend and his son. They are without clothes, food and housing … with such a small vacancy rate, my friend’s health concerns prevent him from working, and lack of affordable housing he is concerned about accommodations and expenses.”

She added she can’t imagine how the family must feel as they lost everything they own in the fire.