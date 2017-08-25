Rick Mercer reports from Vancouver Island

Rick Mercer hangs out with Brynn at MARS Friday in Merville.

Rick Mercer is currently nesting on the Island.

The Canadian comedian and host of Rick Mercer Report spent the day just north of Courtenay Friday, and filmed a segment for the upcoming season of the show at Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) in Merville.

MARS spokesperson Robert McLennan confirmed Mercer spent the day at the facility that conserves and protects native wildlife and its natural habit through education and rehabilitation.

Hanging with Brynn at the Mars wildlife rescue centre – Vancouver island A post shared by Rick Mercer (@itsrickmercer) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

While he couldn’t release many details, McLennan did say the host was onsite since 8:30 a.m.

Mercer posted a selfie photo around 1 p.m. Friday to his Instagram account with Brynn – a MARS ambassador bird.

McLennan added the shoot lasted just for the day and he doesn’t know when the segment will appear on the show. However, it appears Mercer is enjoying his time on the Island – he has since posted a photo of “a secluded beach” in “Beautiful BC.”