Courtenay man charged with second degree murder

Comox Valley RCMP discovered a deceased male in front of a home on 6th Street in Courtenay.

Erin Haluschak

Record Staff

The man involved in the fatal incident on 6th Street in Courtenay Friday has been charged with second degree murder.

During the early morning hours of June 30, Comox Valley RCMP were called to a residence at the 500 block on 6th Street and located 25-year-old Troy Matthew Emmons deceased as a result of foul play.

A suspect was located and arrested a short time later, several blocks from the scene.

Jonathan Walter Billy, 37, has been charged with second degree murder and appeared before a judicial justice of the peace June 30. Billy was held in custody for a court appearance in Courtenay, on July 4.

Both parties in this incident were known to each other.

A man who lives in the residence and who asked not to be identified told The Record the 25-year-old was stabbed with a knife.

“I tried to save his life, but he was gone already,” he said. “I’m still in a state of shock. It’s hard to really comprehend what really happened, happened. But it did happen, and now we just have to carry on and deal with it.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Comox Valley RCMP General Investigation Section and the Forensic Identification Service.