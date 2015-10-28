Tin Lizzies took to the local highway last weekend

Drivers make a coffee stop at Elk Portal at the entrance to Strathcona Park on the Island Challenge/Fall tour last weekend.

The annual Island Challenge/Fall Tour brought classic old cars to Campbell River this past weekend.

Henry Ford’s famous Model T was well represented this weekend, along with an early Overland, Hudson, Studebaker, Franklin, Buick and a couple of Packards as the North Island Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada hosted the annual Island Challenge/Fall Tour.

Nearly 30 cars, some as old as 1912, took to our area roads and will be tested on the tour to Gold River on Saturday.

The Island Challenge began as the Malahat Challenge over 42 years ago, with Brass Era cars from 1916 and earlier forging there way up the Malahat Highway from Victoria to Cowichan.

18 years ago it was decided that the Malahat was getting too busy for these old cars and it was time for a change. So the name was changed to the Island Challenge, participation was opened up to include any car from 1927 or earlier and hosting of the event would be rotated through all the VCCC chapters on the Island.

Two years ago it was decided to open registration up to any vintage car 25 years old or older and the name would change to the Island Challenge/Fall Tour.

Campbell River’s own Dave Proctor was once again on the tour, as he has been for every one of the 43 previous tours, and is the only person to have done so.

Proctor has also been on every one of the VCCC’s 58 annual province wide May Tours, one of just two people to have been on all of the tours.