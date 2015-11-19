Learn to self-manage pain

The People in Pain Network has established a pain self-management group in Campbell River.

The Network has been working with healthcare providers in the area to establish this group where people living with pain, and their family members, can come together with others who understand to share the struggles and more importantly, solutions, self-management tools and skills, celebrate successes and connect to community resources.

How big is the self-management role? If you see your healthcare provider for 20 minutes a month, the remaining 43,180 minutes every month are yours to self-manage.

The People in Pain Network meetings are free, they have agendas, guidelines, follow a format and include an education segment.

The next meeting is Oct. 6 at the Campbell River Community Centre (401 11 Ave.) running from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those who would like to attend can register in advance or just drop in.

Register online at, www.pipain.com or for more information call 1-844-747-8246.