With summer in full swing and more British Columbians and visitors taking the time to enjoy all of our province’s beautiful outdoor offerings, it is important to remember that alcohol should not always be in the mix.

If you are planning to consume alcohol at any time, please do so safely and responsibly.

British Columbians and visitors should avoid any risky or dangerous physical activity when drinking alcohol and remember that spending time in the sun and on the water can accelerate intoxication. In B.C., 48 people die and 160 are hospitalized with injuries on average each year due to water activities and of those, 42% are alcohol-related. Half of these deaths and hospitalizations take place between June and August.

Driving any type of motor vehicle while intoxicated - whether on the road, on the water or on a trail - is illegal and can have deadly consequences. According to ICBC, nearly half of all of B.C.’s impaired driving fatalities happen during the summer months (June to September).

This month, BC Liquor Stores are reminding British Columbians that if your plans include drinking, they must not include driving. The campaign includes in-store decals and posters urging people to think before you drink and stay safe on the road.

If you’re planning to imbibe, know your limits, socialize in a safe environment, arrange alternate transportation and use your best judgment to keep yourself and all those around you safe this summer.

Quick Facts:

n Over one-quarter of the Liquor Policy Review recommendations currently being implemented by the Province focus on health, safety and social responsibility.

n Alcohol is a depressant and slows sensory abilities. Increased alcohol consumption reduces depth perception.