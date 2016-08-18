Series helps caregivers reduce psychological toll

An increasing number of Campbell River residents are finding themselves in the informal role of caregiver for a family member.

The reason? Dementia, the medical term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain.

And women account for 70 per cent of the caregivers.

“The physical and psychological toll on family caregivers is considerable,” says Jane Hope, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Support & Education Coordinator for Campbell River the North & Central Island region.

Knowing the signs of caregiver stress and finding ways to get support are important for both families and those for whom they are caring. To help families on the dementia journey, the Society brings its free Family Caregiver Series workshop to Campbell River on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Participants will learn strategies for taking care of someone with dementia, as well as taking care of their own health to ensure they are prepared to continue providing care for their family members.

“We offer practical techniques and strategies that caregivers can begin using immediately,” Hope says.

Topics to be covered include:

Understanding Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Effective and creative ways of facilitating communication with a person with dementia.

Understanding behaviour as a form of communication.

Self-care for the caregiver.

Planning for the future.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Campbell River Community Centre, 401 - 11th Avenue. Bring your own lunch. Pre-registration is required by contacting Jane Hope at 1-800-462-2833 or jhope@alzheimerbc.org.

The workshop is free thanks to partial funding by the Province of B.C., and several charitable businesses and foundations and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

More information on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is available by visiting www.alzheimerbc.org.