Young Professionals of Campbell River’s gala goes back to the Roaring 20’s

The Young Professionals of Campbell River (YPCR) are hosting their fifth annual gala at the Maritime Heritage Centre on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The theme for this year is a Roaring 20’s Speakeasy

With the tremendous success of last year’s event, the YPCR is anticipating another fun-filled gala full of delicious food, great conversation, dancing, and prizes. The CRYSA’s (Campbell River Youth Soccer Association) Rotary Community Fieldhouse project will benefit from the fundraising efforts of this year’s gala. This project was chosen because of its future value to young professionals and the entire community of Campbell River.

CIBC Commercial Banking is the presenting sponsor for the event and the YPCR has received support from many of Campbell River’s businesses and organizations to ensure the event is a success. The new executive for the YPCR board will be introduced at the gala, the outgoing board will be recognized for their contributions, and lots of culture, conversation, and connections will be happening throughout the evening.

The gala is an opportunity to dress up, celebrate with YPCR, and show your support for a local initiative in Campbell River. The planning committee and the entire YPCR membership hopes to see the community continue to build upon the upswing of energy circulating in Campbell River and encourages current and potential members, and our greater community to take part in the event.

Tickets for this (adults only, over 19) event can be purchased through the YPCR website at www.ypcampbellriver.com/content/2017-ypcr-gala-speakeasy

Tickets will not be available at the door and the event is expected to sell out.

For more information on the YPCR Gala e-mail Andrea Smith at rsvp@ypcampbellriver.com

More information about the Young Professionals of Campbell River is also available on Facebook or Twitter.