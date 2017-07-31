Workshop helps Campbell River caregivers reduce physical, psychological toll

An increasing number of Campbell River residents are finding themselves caring for a family member.

The reason? Dementia, the medical term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain.

“The physical and psychological toll on family caregivers is considerable,” says Jane Hope, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Support & Education Coordinator for Campbell River and the North & Central Island region.

Knowing the signs of caregiver stress and finding ways to get support are important for both families and those for whom they are caring. To help families on the dementia journey, the Society brings its free two-week Family Caregiver workshop to Campbell River on Saturdays, August 19 and 26.

Participants will learn strategies for taking care of someone with dementia, as well as taking care of their own health to ensure they are prepared to continue providing care for their family members. “We offer practical techniques and strategies that caregivers can begin using immediately,” Hope says.

Topics to be covered include:

*Understanding Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

*Effective and creative ways of facilitating communication with a person with dementia.

*Understanding behaviour as a form of communication.

*Self-care for the caregiver.

*Planning for the future.

The workshops run from 1 to 4 p.m. at Campbell River Museum’s board room, 470 Island Highway. Pre-registration is required by contacting the North & Central Island Alzheimer Resource Centre toll-free at 1-800-462-2833 or jhope@alzheimerbc.org.

More information on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is available at www.alzheimerbc.org.