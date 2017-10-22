A public works employee with the U.S. Navy removes asbestos ceiling materials at a Naval Base in California. It’s clearly not a substance to careless with. Common License Photo

WorkSafe BC: Public not getting the message about asbestos

Despite numerous awareness campaigns, rate of asbestos-related disease continues to rise

People still aren’t getting the hint about asbestos, apparently.

So, in yet another push to build awareness around the deadly substance, WorkSafeBC is again urging owners of pre-1990s homes to talk to their contractor about asbestos before starting home renovations or a demolition.

“Asbestos is safe if left alone, but if disturbed it can cause serious health problems and even death,” says Al Johnson, Vice-President of Prevention Services for WorkSafeBC. “Today, the most common way to be exposed to asbestos is by unsafe practices during demolition and renovation of homes and buildings.”

Asbestos can be found in more than 3,000 different building materials used in homes built before 1990, according to the WorkSafe BC campaign. “It’s colourless, odourless and deadly when disturbed.”

Minister of Labour Harry Bains says the provincial government is throwing its support behind the campaign, as well.

“Over the past decades, the dangers of asbestos exposure have become alarmingly evident, and I commend WorkSafeBC for continuing to raise awareness of this danger — not only in the workplace, but in our homes as well,” Bains says. “WorkSafeBC is part of a provincial working group, led by the Ministry of Labour, which is currently reviewing what can be done to better protect people and the environment from asbestos.”

Contractors are responsible for protecting their workers from asbestos exposure, and homeowners planning to renovate or demolish their home have a responsibility too.

“If renovating or demolishing a pre-1990s home, talk to your contractor and budget for asbestos testing and removal,” said Johnson. “Identifying and removing asbestos may cost more in the short term, but it is the right thing to do and will ensure the health and safety of everyone living or working on the property.”

Local contractor Roy Ashdown, who owns local construction company Ashdown Construction, told the Mirror during the last WorkSafe campaign that asbestos abatement needs to be something that stays “top-of-mind,” and added that while it does significantly increase the financial expense of a renovation, people’s health is something that can’t be quantified in dollars and cents.

“Some people kind of poo-poo it and think it’s not really a big deal,” Ashdown says. “I was probably in that same camp at one time, because I worked with that stuff myself for years, and I never developed mesothelioma [a rare, aggressive form of cancer that primarily develops in the lining of the lungs or abdomen]. But there’s a whole school of thought that says even one fibre of asbestos is too much.”

Asbestos is the number-one killer of workers in B.C. and the rate of asbestos-related disease is on the rise, according to WorkSafe BC. In fact, from 2007 to 2016, 605 workers died in B.C. from diseases related to asbestos exposure.

Check out worksafebc.com, hiddenkiller.ca or thinkasbestos.com for more resources on how to know if there may be asbestos in your home or access other resources about how to stay safe around the substance.

Previous story
Don’t chuck it out, see if it can be fixed

Just Posted

Search continues for missing Campbell River teen

Jordan Holling, 17, went missing almost a week ago, but the community is rallying to find him

Community rallying for family of missing 17 year-old

Ground searches, meals being prepared and thousands of posters have been circulated

Language barriers a huge hurdle for new Canadians

Campbell River Immigrant Welcome Centre takes over LINC program, but needs your help to keep it here

Don’t chuck it out, see if it can be fixed

Campbell River’s fourth Repair Café event helps breathe new life into old or broken items

Leadership candidate: BC Liberals have to talk to people about ‘things that matter in the living room’

The BC Liberals have a lot of listening to do, says Andrew… Continue reading

Don’t chuck it out, see if it can be fixed

Campbell River’s fourth Repair Café event helps breathe new life into old or broken items

WorkSafe BC: Public not getting the message about asbestos

Despite numerous awareness campaigns, rate of asbestos-related disease continues to rise

WATCH: 10,000 signatures gained to stop ‘no pets’ rental policy

Pets OK BC said about 1,700 animals were surrendered to the BC SPCA last year due to housing issues

Police on motorcycles tap on windows of distracted drivers in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP Supt. Cameron Miller says a police motorcycle has been effective in enforcement

Silver Creek reacts after remains found, man arrested

Neighbours of property where remains were found say man arrested was sweet and polite

Hurricanes rain on Wild’s home opener

The Wild had won back-to-back road games over the Cowichan Valley Capitals and the Nanaimo Clippers.

VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey and a celebrities attend ‘B.C. Miracle Concert’

Fundraiser featured Foster, Steven Tyler, The Tenors, Matteo Bocelli, Laura Bretan, Carly Rae Jepsen

Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

New B.C. acute care centre opens for young patients, expectant mothers

Facility aims to make B.C. Children’s Hospital visits more comfortable

Most Read