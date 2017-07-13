“Walk on the wild side” during Vancouver Island Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club 2017

Kids everywhere are scurrying, slithering, and soaring down to their library to “Walk on the Wild Side” during Summer Reading Club (SRC) 2017.

SRC is an annual initiative that encourages children, aged 0 – 12, to visit their local library to help build and maintain their reading skills during the summer months.

“It’s really important for kids to get outside, get active, and have fun during the summer,” says Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) Executive Director Rosemary Bonanno. “But it’s also so important for them to maintain their reading skills while they’re not in school. With SRC, we make it fun to keep reading right through the summer break — and a little bit of reading each day goes a long way.”

Registration for SRC includes a package with a reading record, bookmark, stickers, and other goodies. Every time a child completes one page of their reading record, they can enter a weekly prize draw. Readers who finish their entire reading record are eligible to receive a special SRC medal and enter a grand prize draw!

This summer, VIRL is also offering Read Down Your Fines as part of SRC, where children can remove their library fines by reading them down. For every reading record page a child completes during SRC, they are eligible to have up to $5 in fines (to a $35 total) removed from their library card.

Summer Reading Club and Read Down Your Fines run July 4 – August 22. Registration is free at the library, or online at www.virl.bc.ca/summer-reading-club.