Timberline celebrates graduation

The Timberline graduates walked the stage at Strathcona Gardens on Wednesday evening.

Brooklyn Bull, graduate, opened the ceremony with the singing of the national anthem. After a blessing from Lavern Henderson, elder from the Laichwiltach Nation, MP Rachel Blaney addressed the graduates.

“I just hope that what you remember most is that this is your life, reach out and grab it,” she said.

She kept her speech short and sweet, finishing with a quote from Albert Einstein, “I have no special talent, I am only passionately curious,” and encouraging the students to be curious and follow their passions.

Superintendent Tom Longridge took to the stage next and asked the students to take a minute and remember their first day of elementary school.

He finished his speech quoting Neil Diamond, “You are stardust, you are golden and you will excel.”

@CRmirror_JDoll

jocelyn.doll@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.