Ten organizations come together to clean-up the shoreline and protect the environment

Over 600 cubic yards of debris have been removed from Frederick Arm, located on the mainland just east of Stuart Island, thanks to the collaboration and cooperation of 10 local companies and organizations, including the Strathcona Regional District (SRD).

“Several years ago, a floating network of building and docks, which was tethered near the shoreline at Frederick Arm, was abandoned by the owners. Since then, the Stuart Island Community Association had been monitoring the property. Earlier this year, they contacted me to ask for help in having the debris removed,” says Strathcona Regional District Area C Director Jim Abram. “Before we could act we had to ensure the property was abandoned and establish legal ownership. I reached out to the Ministry of Forests, Land and Natural Resource Operations, and from there the cleanup project really started to come together.”

Once it was determined that the property did not have legal tenure on Crown Lands and was trespassing, companies were engaged by Rupert Gale from the Ritchie Foundation, members of the Stuart Island Community Association and Director Abram. All the companies contacted agreed to help in the clean-up, and offered services at no charge.

The clean up was conducted Oct. 10-12.

“We were amazed at the support shown. Within two days the work was completed and the shoreline was restored. This work wouldn’t have happened so quickly and efficiently without everyone’s support,” Abram said.

The Stuart Island Community Association and the Strathcona Regional District were assisted by the following organizations:

BC Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Compliance and Enforcement Branch provided legal and government oversight.

Ritchie Foundation spearheaded the project and providing labour and general support.

Progressive Waste Solutions provided the waste containers.

Marine Link Transportation barged and offloaded the collected debris.

Campbell River Marine Terminal waived the terminal fee.

Campbell River Waste Management Centre waved the landfill fee.

Seymour Pacific Developments provided equipment and labour.

Pacific Wood Waste trucked debris to the landfill.