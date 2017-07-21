Strathcona Park Lodge’s WYLD Summer Camps ranked among best in North America

Strathcona Park Lodge’s WYLD (Wilderness Youth Leadership Development) Summer Camps got the nod as one of North America’s top 60 summer camps, according to a Canadian online travel website.

Flight Network released its rankings in a blog on its website, saying, “If we had to pick one coming-of-age fixture to forever freeze in time, it would undoubtedly be summer camp. Just think of that smoky scent of roasting marshmallows, or that unforgettable day of canoeing, right into the heart of the wilderness. Of course, there are those rowdy mess halls, and muddy treks back to cabin, but that’s all part of the deal.

“Then again, maybe we’re thinking of ’90s summer camp — a time when classic programs, like swimming lessons and tug-o-war, ruled all. Not premium horseback riding facilities. Not digital photography studios. And certainly not Caribbean snorkel adventures.

“Welcome to 2017. In an era when everything can be streamlined, tweaked, and individualized to perfection, so too can your summer experience. And at the forefront of this movement are none other than North American summer camps, which are working to change the way children, teenagers — and even adults — empower themselves, and their futures.”

After months of in-depth research and interviews, Flight Network presented its 2017 list of North America’s top 60 summer camps. These select few camps beat out hundreds of contenders, in large part thanks to their originality, overall mission, and undeniable offerings. The best part? They’re all categorized according to specific experiences, so you no longer have to wonder what’s out there.

Strathcona Park Lodge’s WYLD Summer Camps are listed at #4 under Adventure. The camps run July 1 – Aug. 24.

In the blog, Flight Network says “…you can expect to learn how to build a shelter, construct a homemade raft, and cook in the ultimate oven: the earth. Placing a special focus on adventure and leadership skills, Wilderness Youth Leadership Development (WYLD) offers everything from sea kayaking excursions to backcountry basics, alpine hiking, route finding, and paddle strokes. You can even customize your own itinerary to fulfill whatever D.I.Y. dreams of survival that may linger.

“That said, there’s no better place WYLD could be based than its home in British Columbia’s oldest park, the legendary Strathcona Provincial Park. This wilderness oasis offers a range of diverse terrain and powerful environments, which are ideal for youth who are truly looking to challenge their mind, body, and soul. Not to the mention the summer camp status quo.

All campers ages 12-18 are welcome. Visit WYLD for more information.