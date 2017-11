Ryan Gruszie brought his family to Strathcona Gardens Saturday to smash their jack-o-lanterns, as did many others. The smashed gourds will become compost rather than ending up in the landfill. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The 11th annual Pumpkin Smash event runs today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free, but organizers ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the local food bank. They are not accepting cash donations.

Check out a video of some of the fun that was had today, where, despite the snowy conditions, many showed up to chuck their carved pumpkins into the bin.