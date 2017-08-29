Reminders for drivers: Back-to-School Edition

The kids are heading back to class, so here’s what we all need to remember about sharing the roads

Don’t pass school buses that have their lights flashing. This is just one of many important reminders for drivers being provided by the RCMP, Public Safety Canada and the RCMP with school about to go back in session.

As summer comes to an end, students are again going to be walking, cycling or being dropped off at school starting next week, which makes it the perfect time to remind drivers – and the kids themselves – to have a few reminders passed their way about how cars and pedestrians share our roadways.

Drivers: Sharing the Road with Young Pedestrians

Slow down

This should be obvious, but it can’t be restated often enough. Children crossing the road on their way to and from school can easily get distracted and step into harm’s way. Children are often out throughout the day at recess, lunch, and for outdoor activities, so it’s important to drive slowly throughout the entire day.

That text can wait

Drivers need to be vigilant and alert behind the wheel. Your fast reflexes could prevent an accident. It’s estimated that a single text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for 10 seconds. For a driver travelling 100 km/hr they’ll travel the equivalent of 28 metres or 12 tennis courts in that amount of time. Even if you’re doing the speed limit in a school zone, you’ll travel almost 10 metres in that time – and a lot can happen in 10 metres of not watching the road.

Blocking crosswalks

Don’t block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn – you could force pedestrians to go around you, putting them in the path of moving traffic.

Sharing the Road with School Buses

Alternating flashing yellow or amber lights means a bus is slowing down to stop – you should do the same. A school bus with red lights flashing is stopped. Passing a school bus with its red lights flashing will net you a hefty fine and six demerit points.

If you are following behind a bus, stay back further than if you were driving behind a car. It will give you more time to stop if the yellow lights start flashing. It is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. The area three metres around a school bus is the most dangerous for children. Stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.

Must Knows for Kids:

The Three “P”s

Before crossing the road: POINT across the road to show drivers you want to cross; PAUSE until the cars stop and you make eye contact with the drivers; PROCEED with your arm extended after all cars in all the lanes have stopped.

Distracted pedestrians are a higher risk so do not use electronics while walking.

Ride legally – No helmet! No bike! Children under the age of 18 must always wear a helmet when riding a bike.

Parents: The Do’s & Don’ts of Dropping Off

Most schools have very specific drop-off procedures and it’s your job to make sure you know them. Wherever you live, these rules apply in all school zones:

Don’t double park. It blocks visibility for other children and vehicles.

Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school.

Don’t idle your vehicle. We all share the air.

Do try to carpool to reduce traffic.

This advice has been supplied by Ford of Canada, Public Safety Canada and the RCMP.