RBC gives a boost to Campbell River School District summer reading program

Superintendent says kids who read throughout the summer are more likely to retain literacy skills

RBC Branch Manager Matthijs Bruining and Client Advisor Lisa Belin present some of the summer reading books donated by the RBC Campbell River branch to some Georgia Park Elementary students, Principal Kim Padington, and Teacher-Librarian Mary Morrow.

The Campbell River School District’s Summer Reading Program got a boost recently thanks to the Campbell River Branch of RBC.

“For the second year, a team of six local RBC employees donated three hours of their own personal time and $1,000 in grants in order to help provide additional resources to provide sudents access to books for reading at home throughout the summer,” says district superintendent Tom Longridge. “It’s really a generous gift.”

Longridge says the summer reading program is important because it encourages kids to keep up their literacy skills throughout their break so they can take up in September where they left off – or even get ahead.

“Research shows that there tends to be a reading loss during the summer months for young readers,” Longridge says, “and this program helps get books into the hands of the kids who maybe don’t have as much access to reading material at home or nearby during the summer. It’s a great community partnership”

The RBC volunteers spent a few of their donated hours at the School District 72 office earlier this month organizing and packaging up the books being donated and then headed out to the schools to distribute them.