Piecing together comfort at the Quadra Quilters’ Marathon

Over the years the Quadra Quilter’s Guild has received many heartfelt thank you letters from the patients who received a quilt at the BC Children’s Hospital.

One intake nurse said that giving the child a quilt is her favourite part of her job, Diana McKerracher president of the Quadra Quilters Guild recalled.

Though they don’t do it for the accolades, they agree it is nice to know that they are making kids happy.

Last weekend was the annual Quilter’s Marathon at the Quadra Community Centre. Around 40 women, both members of the Quadra Quilters Guild and otherwise, spent two days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. sewing quilts to donate to the BC Children’s Hospital.

All of the fabric is donated and the guild purchases the batting for the quilts.

Some squares are cut and put together in kits with specific instructions and some is left on rolls for the women to design their own quilt.

Though many of the women made quilts for younger children, some picked colours and patterns for teenagers.

McKerracher, president of the guild, said that the staff at the children’s hospital made a special request for quilts for older kids, because it isn’t just little ones that are admitted.

Other volunteers, who don’t have a knack with a sewing machine also attend the event year after year, helping pull stitches when there is a mistake and making coffee and food.

Everyone comes together to make it happen, much like the pieces in a quilt.

The guild meets on the second Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

