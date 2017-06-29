NIC graduates move on to the next chapter

The graduating students of North Island College (NIC) programs held at the Campbell River campus got to throw their caps in the air last week in celebration of all their hard work paying off.

The ceremony, held in the Timberline Secondary cafeteria – which is shared by students of NIC, saw graduates of programs ranging from trades and technical programs like Aircraft Structures Technician Certificate and welding programs to Early Childhood Care and Education to Metal Jewellery Design and business programs like Legal Administrative and Computing Accounting Assistant certificates.

Of special note, Campbell River Industrial Automation Technition student Christopher Orrey was honoured by the school twice at the ceremony. He received both the school’s Governor General’s Academic Medal for having the highest grade point average throughout his career in a two-year program of full-time studies as well as one of the school’s President’s Awards, which are given to students who demonstrate academic excellence in the Adult Basic Education, English Language, Post-Secondary Education Certificate, Diploma, University Studies and Baccalaureate Degree programs.